B.C. 'cautiously optimistic' as overdose deaths drop by 30%

Drug-related deaths for the first five months of 2019 have decreased by 30 per cent across B.C. compared to the same time last year.

Numbers released by the BC Coroners Service on Thursday show there were 462 illicit drug deaths between January and May 2019 compared to 651 in 2018.

"The data is subject to change and totals for 2019 will likely increase as post-mortem testing results are received, but it is a sign for cautious optimism," the coroners service said in a statement.

The average monthly overdose death rate is also down, with the numbers showing an estimated 92 deaths per month this year compared to 130 last year.

Overdose deaths across B.C. divided by month between 2009 and 2019. (BC Coroners Service )

More than half of overdose deaths occurred in private residences, according to the coroners report. Carfentanil — normally used as a tranquilizer for very large animals and 100 times more toxic than fentanyl — was detected in almost one quarter of the fentanyl-related deaths, while fentanyl was detected in approximately 83 per cent of overdose cases.

Top drugs responsible for overdose deaths in B.C. between 2016 and 2018. (BC Coroners Service)

Vancouver Coastal Health continues to see the highest rate of overdose deaths with 28 deaths per 100,000 people. Interior Health Authority is second with 22 per 100,000.

According to the report, no deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.