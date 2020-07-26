BC Coroners Service investigate possible Cultus Lake drowning

Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning at a popular lake in the Fraser Valley Saturday afternoon.



Jose Vargas, a spokesman with B.C. Emergency Health Services, says paramedics were called to Cultus Lake around 3 p.m.



He says an adult was recovered from the water but wasn't taken to hospital by any of the three ground ambulance crews that responded.



The BC Coroners Services confirmed in an email to The Canadian Press that a man had died, but provided no further details, saying the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation.



Meanwhile, another person is presumed to have drowned in a separate incident on Thursday afternoon.



John Schut of Shuswap Search and Rescue says 14 members searched for the 22-year-old man from Edmonton but could not find his body by nightfall.