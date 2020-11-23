Monday's COVID-19 update to help show whether stricter measures in Lower Mainland are helping

A live update on COVID-19 by B.C. health officials on Monday afternoon will provide an early look at whether stricter public health measures introduced earlier this month have had an effect on transmission.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak from Victoria at 3 p.m. PT, when they will provide three days' worth of case totals.

The weekend was the first in B.C. under a long list of public health orders and recommendations that came into effect on Thursday.

The orders, which include mandatory masks in indoor public spaces and restricted social gatherings, will be in effect until at least Dec. 7.

Initially, stricter orders to slow the spread of COVID-19 only included the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, which were seeing a disproportionate spike in case numbers.

Monday marks 16 days since Henry enacted those first regional orders. It takes at least 14 days, the incubation period for COVID-19, to be able to determine whether those measures are working — so Monday's update will provide that perspective.

As of Friday, there were 7,122 active cases of the virus across the province, including 227 patients in hospital, of whom 57 were in intensive care.

New measures and restrictions

Social gatherings in B.C. are now restricted to household members only. That means no one should be meeting for social reasons with anyone outside of their immediate household, although a physically distanced walk with a friend or arranging for grandparents to pick up the kids from school is still acceptable.

People who live alone can create a small exclusive "bubble" with one or two others, Henry has said.

The new mandatory mask mandate is a requirement for workers and members of the public to wear face coverings in all retail environments, restaurants and indoor public spaces, including common areas of workplaces, except when eating or drinking.

The order for mandatory masks does not include schools.