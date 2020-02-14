B.C. health officials announce 5th presumptive coronavirus case

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C. has its 5th presumptive case of the novel coronavirus. The new patient is a woman in her 30s who lives in B.C.'s Interior. She recently travelled to China.

Henry says the woman returned from China through Shanghai this past week and had not been in an area with travel bans, such as Hubei province.

She flew through Vancouver and drove home in a private vehicle to the Interior. Henry says she began experiencing symptoms upon her arrival and immediately isolated herself at home.

Henry says she eventually reached out to health officials in the Interior about her illness and was placed in isolation in hospital. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed a presumptive test for coronavirus came back positive Thursday afternoon.

"So once again we're very thankful and grateful that the people who are coming back not just from Hubei province but all over China are taking the advice very seriously to self monitor and to connect with us and make sure that they can be tested, assessed and cared for safely," said Henry.

Vancouver Coastal Health and Interior Health are currently conducting investigations into the small group of people Henry said the patient came into contact with.

Officials are still determining if people on the flights the woman was on need to be contacted, said Henry.

The new case brings B.C. to a total of five confirmed cases of the virus in the province, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

As of this week the BCCDC has conducted more than 715 tests for coronavirus on around 500 people.

Henry says the person with the first confirmed case in the province has recovered. A test has confirmed they are free of illness. A second negative test will allow them to come out of isolation.

"So we fully expect that to happen soon," said Henry.

All of the people who contracted the virus are in stable condition, Henry said.

China's National Health Commission has reported 5,090 new coronavirus cases on the mainland, for a total of 63,851. There have been 121 new deaths, bringing the death toll in mainland China to 1,380.

Chinese officials say 1,716 health-care workers have been infected, and six have died.

Public health officials say the risk is low in Canada.