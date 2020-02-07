No new cases of coronavirus in past week, B.C.'s provincial health officer says
Currently 4 confirmed cases in the province
Dr. Bonnie Henry says no new cases of coronavirus have been reported in B.C. in the past week.
There are currently four confirmed cases of the virus in the province, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).
"Their condition is stable," said Henry. "All of them are in isolation, recovering at home," she said.
Last week, Henry said the two of the patients are a man and woman in their 30s who were visiting from China's Hubei province.
Those visitors are linked to a woman in her 50s who was diagnosed in the Vancouver area last week.
The BCCDC says as of Feb. 6, 264 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus in the province.
There are 43,170 globally confirmed cases and there have been 1,108 deaths due to the virus, according to the World Health Organization, which has given the virus the name COVID-19.
