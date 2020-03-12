Vancouver production of Riverdale suspended over possible coronavirus exposure

Warner Brothers has called a halt to the Vancouver production of the TV show Riverdale after learning that someone on the set has come into contact with a COVID-19 patient.

The television company said Wednesday in a written statement that a "team member" was recently exposed to someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and is currently being evaluated by a medical professional.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," Warner Bros. Television said in the statement.

"The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority."

Riverdale, which airs on The CW show is a campy teen drama based on the Archie comic books. It's currently airing its fourth season.

As of Wednesday afternoon, B.C. has identified a total of 46 cases of COVID-19, including one person who has died.