For 5th day in a row, no COVID-19-related deaths in B.C.

Health officials announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday makes five days in a row without a COVID-related death in B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix released the new case numbers in a statement.

As of Wednesday, there 185 known active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Twelve people are in hospital, four in intensive care.

So far, B.C. has detected 2,680 cases in the province while 2,328 people who tested positive have recovered. In total, 167 have died.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement reads.

Officials announced a new long-term care home outbreak at Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver. That means five long-term care or assisted-living facilities in the province have active outbreaks.