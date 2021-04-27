Police investigating if shots fired near Coquitlam mall linked to B.C. gang conflict
Person suffering stab wounds may be connected to gunfire, RCMP say
Police in Coquitlam, B.C., are investigating whether gunfire near a local mall on Monday afternoon is connected to an ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.
RCMP were called to the Coquitlam Centre area at 4:06 p.m. PT in response to a confirmed shooting, Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik said.
No shooting victims were located, but a man who turned up in hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds is believed to be connected to the incident in some way, Vadik said.
"It is unclear at this point if there are connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," he told CBC News.
No suspects have been arrested, but investigators are asking any witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the area to call Coquitlam RCMP.
Last week saw three fatal shootings in public places across the Lower Mainland.
