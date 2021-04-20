Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

1 dead in shooting near Coquitlam, B.C., skate park

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man near a skate park in Coquitlam, B.C., on Monday evening.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating violence on Monday evening

CBC News ·
Police had the scene of a fatal shooting in Coquitlam taped off on Monday evening. (Shane MacKichan)

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man near a skate park in Coquitlam, B.C., on Monday evening.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, paramedics were called to the scene near 1299 Pinetree Way at about 6:30 p.m. They transported one patient to hospital in critical condition.

The victim has since died, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to handle the file.

No suspects have been arrested. Investigators are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact Coquitlam RCMP or the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation is searching for a suspect in Monday's fatal shooting. (Shane MacKichan)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now