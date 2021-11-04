B.C. to introduce 'cooling off' period legislation for real estate

British Columbia's government will introduce legislation in the spring of 2022 with the aim of giving homebuyers a chance to change their minds on the purchase of a home, according to the province.

In a statement Thursday, the province said a so-called cooling-off period would allow purchasers to back out with no or diminished legal consequences.

The B.C. Financial Services Authority said it also will be consulting with those in the real estate industry and other experts on more ways to protect consumers, including a review of the blind bidding system, which can significantly raise the price of purchase.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the real estate market, first by dipping during the initial weeks of the pandemic then surging, according to Finance Minister Selina Robinson who spoke at a media briefing Thursday, also saying the consumer protection consultation "needs to be done right.''

Blair Morrison, CEO of the Financial Services Authority, says ensuring fair markets and promoting public confidence in B.C.'s real estate sector is a key priority.

The province already has a cooling-off period in place for pre-construction condo sales.