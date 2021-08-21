B.C. conservation officers investigate if animal attack behind Pitt Meadows death

Conservation officers are helping RCMP investigate if a black bear or other animal may have been behind a woman's death, after her remains were found on a Pitt Meadows blueberry farm last Sunday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the body, which was found on the 20,000-block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road.

On Friday afternoon, the Conservation Officer Service suggested the "the possibility of an animal attack" in the death.

"The Conservation Officer Service is continuing to assist the RCMP in their investigation and are working to determine whether an animal, such as a black bear, may have been involved in this incident," the agency said in a statement on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, investigators said they believed an animal may have disturbed the woman's remains after her death.

Now, although the cause of the woman's death still remains unknown, the service urged people to "take precautions" in the Pitt Meadows area in case it was caused by an animal.

Meanwhile, IHIT said it is working with the B.C. Coroners Service and awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Conservation officers shared advice to avoid conflicts with black bears. They said never to feed wildlife, which is illegal, and to remain calm while slowly backing away, "talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice."

Officers urged people never to scream, turn their back or make direct eye contact with a bear, or to block its escape route.

"Predator Attack Team specialists remained at the site on Friday as the investigation continues," the service said.