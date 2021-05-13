Former B.C. nurse to have regulatory hearing over allegations of financial exploitation

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) says it will hold a 10-day hearing into the "conduct and competence" of a former licensed practical nurse accused of obtaining $25,000 over four years from a woman.

Mateaki Hammond was issued a citation from the college on Aug. 30, which was recently published on the college's website.

It said between 2014 and 2017, Hammond developed a relationship with a woman named as BB on the citation to advance Hammond's financial interests and that the nurse financially exploited the woman.

The citation does not say if BB was a patient of Hammond. Nor does it reveal Hammond's gender or where the alleged exploitation occurred.

The college did not immediately respond to inquiries from CBC News.

'Acted to alienate'

Hammond, who goes by Matty, had their licence to practise as a nurse cancelled on Jan.1, 2019, according to the college's website.

The college said that Hammond "acted to alienate BB from her friends and family."

The citation lists multiple instances where Hammond allegedly either had BB extend her line of credit at her bank or had her withdraw between $1,000 to $12,000 from different accounts or credit cards.

The citation alleges Hammond deposited some of the funds in their own account "without proper regard for BB's best interests."

The college says the activities Hammond allegedly engaged in with BB breach the province's Health Professions Act and BCCNM bylaws.

B.C.'s public guardian and trustee (PGT), which protects the legal, financial, personal and health-care interests of adults who require assistance in decision-making, said in a statement to CBC News that it couldn't comment specifically on financial abuse of seniors and other vulnerable adults in the health-care system.

However, it does have the authority to respond to concerns about adults who may not be able to manage their finances or legal matters independently.

It said it opens around 700 new investigations into abuse, neglect, or self-neglect each year.

They mostly come through third-party referrals such as family members, neighbours and health-care professionals.

About 200 of the investigations typically involve appointing a person called a committee of estate to make financial and legal decisions for an adult who is incapable or requires assistance.

PGT investigations can also involve directing financial institutions to restrict or limit access to the adult's assets.

In December 2021, B.C.'s seniors advocate released a report which showed that, over a five-year period, seniors were experiencing increasing rates of abuse, including financial exploitation.

The hearing involving Hammond will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 and 9, Dec. 12 to 16, and Dec. 19 to 21.