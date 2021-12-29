Freezing temperatures, gusting winds in the forecast for much of B.C. through the weekend

Temperatures are expected to take a nosedive across B.C. this weekend as an Arctic air mass blankets most of the province.

January has been warmer than average so far, but that's about to change, according to Environment Canada.

"We're in for a pretty big shift of weather this weekend," Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said.

The weather agency has issued special weather statements for the vast majority of the province, warning residents of cold temperatures starting Friday night.

The air mass will begin to spread through the province on Saturday.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures up to 20 C colder than normal for this time of year in the central and southern Interior of B.C., and up to 10 C colder for the South Coast.

Gusting winds of up to 80 km/h will make the air feel even colder, Charbonneau said.

The cold is expected to stick around through the weekend and into next week, with the coldest temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

"If you're going to be spending prolonged periods outdoors, make sure that you're dressed appropriately and have places where maybe you can take some warming breaks," Charbonneau said. "Especially because it is going to be a big change from what we've been seeing over the past few weeks."

Driving conditions

The cold, accompanied by wind and fog in parts of the South Coast, could cause problems for drivers, according to Road Safety at Work, an organization funded by WorkSafeBC.

"The critical zone for driving safety in cold weather falls between 5 C to -5 C so keep an eye on the thermometer before heading out," said spokesperson Trace Acres.

"You have to watch out for yourself and for others sliding into your path."

WATCH | Tips and tricks for driving in the snow: Tips and tricks for driving in the snow Duration 6:23 CBC Vancouver host Lien Yeung takes a driving lesson at Mount Seymour with Driving Unlimited Academy instructor Patrick Ah-Yu, who shows her how to get a car winter-ready and provides tips on driving in snowy conditions.

They suggest having four matched winter tires in good condition and, ideally, three-peak mountain and snowflake tires.

They also recommend drivers check conditions before hitting the road, increase following distance, and slow down.

"The posted speed limit is the maximum speed under ideal driving conditions. Winter conditions are far from ideal."

The organization says if there's ice on your windshield, it's likely there's black ice on the road.

Slow down near shaded areas, bridges and overpasses, and watch for black, shiny patches on the road.