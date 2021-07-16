B.C. hopes to battle climate change through new clean energy innovation centre

In an effort to reduce emissions and fight climate change, the province is building a new clean energy centre that will bring together industry, governments and academics and help incubate new tech companies, Premier John Horgan announced Friday.

During a news conference, Horgan said the province is partnering with the federal government and Shell Canada to help invest a total of $105 million dollars for a new B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy.

"Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time, and we are already seeing its devastating effects," he said.

"That's why we are working ... [to] build on B.C.'s strengths as a climate leader. By supporting new technologies, we will stimulate investment and create the good jobs of the future."

He said the centre will also help to initiate new technology and developments to accelerate the province's goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

A new clean energy centre in B.C. hopes to drive the move to biofuels such as hydrogen for vehicles. (Reuters)

The centre's first projects is expected to begin in fall 2021 and will focus on carbon capture, biofuels and battery technology.

"The centre will help B.C.-based companies develop, scale up and launch new low-carbon energy technologies and will help establish B.C. as a global exporter of climate solutions," said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

The province, federal government and Shell Canada will each contribute $35 million to help build the centre.