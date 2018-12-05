B.C. government set to lay out long-term climate plan

B.C. is poised to announce its plan to fight climate change while it accommodates the carbon-emitting liquefied natural gas industry.

Premier John Horgan and Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver are expected to introduce the government's long-term strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a wide-ranging provincial transition to a low-carbon economy.

Environment Minister George Heyman and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall will also attend a noon news conference Wednesday at Vancouver's Central Library to announce the plan.

Government announcements have already been made to retrofit buildings for energy savings and to back a transition to zero-emission vehicles. ( Go Ultra Low/Getty Images)

Provincial officials have said the climate plan will be designed to meet legislated targets — cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, 60 per cent by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2050.

Government announcements have already been made to retrofit buildings for energy savings and to back a transition to zero-emission vehicles.

In October, after LNG Canada said its $40 billion LNG project in Kitimat was going ahead, Horgan said the government would still meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets.

After that announcement, Pembina Institute spokeswoman Karen Tam Wu said B.C. will have a long way to go meet its pollution reduction targets.

She said B.C. currently emits about 63 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually and its goal is to get that number down to about 13 megatonnes by 2050.

Tam Wu said that in order to meet the targets, B.C. must accelerate its efforts to cut carbon pollution in the building, transportation, industrial and natural gas sectors.