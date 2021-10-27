B.C. overhauls support for children with unique needs, offering it with or without a diagnosis

B.C. is overhauling its system for providing care for neurodiverse children and those with disabilities — making care available to children aged 19 and under, with or without a diagnosis.

Children in B.C. currently need to have an official diagnosis to access additional care and supports. In a statement, B.C.'s Ministry of Children and Family Development said that under the current system, children who require a high level of care are often being left behind.

The statement said that under a new system, children will be able to quickly access support, including expert intervention and therapies, at "one-stop family connections hubs."

Supports will be available from birth to age 19 and will be based on a child's or youth's individual needs, regardless of whether they have a referral or diagnosis.

Hubs will open in the northwest and central Okanagan in 2023 before launching across the province in 2024.

When the two new hubs become available, parents and caregivers who are receiving individualized autism funding and school-age extended therapy benefits will have the option to continue with the supports they have or to instead opt into the new hub services and supports.

In 2025, the option to receive individualized funding will be phased out.

The province said in a statement the new system will provide help to around 8,300 more children — a 28 per cent increase compared to the current system.