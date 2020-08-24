New care centre for children with complex health needs coming to Vancouver

B.C.'s health minister has announced a new care centre for children with complex care needs in Vancouver, promising better treatment and training for both parents and caregivers.

The planned B.C. Children's Complex Care Transition Centre will serve as a stepping stone between acute hospital care and community or home care. Health Minister Adrian Dix said children with complex care needs often require support that is challenging for caregivers to provide from home.

"While other jurisdictions in Canada offer similar services through separate programs, this will be the first centre in the country to provide such a comprehensive range of supports for children with medical complexity at a single site," Dix said.

Dix made the announcement Monday at the Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children, which will be the future site of the planned transition centre. The Sunny Hill centre will move to B.C. Children's and Women's Hospital at the end of August 2020.

The Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children on Slocan Street, Vancouver, which will be the future site of the planned transition centre. (PHSA)

Patients up to 19 years of age and their families will be able to access a range of care from the planned centre, from assessment, to examination and treatment. The centre will also provide education, training and research.

The province says almost 8,000 children with complex needs have been treated at B.C. Children's Hospital over the past two years and that number is only expected to grow.

The minister said the government has approved an initial concept plan for the new development. While the centre will be located in Vancouver, it will be available to all children and families in B.C.