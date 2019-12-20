Sick kid over the holidays? B.C. Children's Hospital emergency department is open

Doctors' offices and walk-in clinics often have reduced hours during the holidays, but B.C. Children's Hospital says its emergency department is available for kids with serious symptoms such as high fever and breathing troubles.

Parents shouldn't be reluctant to seek urgent care, even when the emergency department gets busy during the holidays, said hospital pediatrician Dr. Benetta Chin.

"As a parent myself, I know that the stress of having a sick child can be very, very scary for families," she said.

"I understand that in the city it's hard to see a clinic sometimes and so we're very understanding. When you come [to the emergency department] because you're worried about your child, you will get the care you need."

B.C. Children's says the following symptoms are a sign that a child should be taken to emergency:

A persistent high fever for more than four days.

Excessive coughing, especially with a fever.

An injured limb that looks swollen or crooked.

Hasn't urinated within 12 hours and has stopped drinking fluids.

Blue lips and skin that appears pale.

Trouble breathing, especially with rapid or laboured breathing patterns. Excessive vomiting, particularly if it's bright green or there's blood in the vomit.

Ingested a toxic chemical, including a suspected drug or alcohol overdose.

Chin said long waits at the hospital can be avoided by scheduling an appointment with a family doctor or a walk-in clinic before symptoms get worse.

With reduced hours at local health clinics, the B.C. Children’s Hospital emergency department is usually busy during the holidays. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

She said there are some urgent primacy care clinics that are open during the evenings and weekends.

Chin added that families can also get information from the HealthLink BC phone line by dialling 811.

"There's a nurse available 24 hours a day to give immediate medical advice over the phone and they will often do an assessment," she said.

"If they feel that a child should be seen by an emergency department, they will give the family advice to do so."