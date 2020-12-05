Vancouver Canucks' anthem singer gets the boot over plans to perform at anti-mask rally
Team owner Francesco Aquilini says Mark Donnelly is now the 'former Canucks anthem singer'
It appears the Vancouver Canucks have fired their longtime national anthem singer in response to reports he will be singing at a rally organized by COVID-19 deniers and anti-mask advocates.
On Friday afternoon, the Vancouver Sun reported that Mark Donnelly had agreed to perform at a Saturday event in Vancouver protesting COVID-19 restrictions.
Not long after, hockey team owner Francesco Aquilini tweeted at the newspaper to request a change in the headline from "Canucks anthem singer" to "former Canucks anthem singer."
A Canucks spokesperson confirmed the news in an email to CBC, writing, "You are safe to say his days are over."
Donnelly is a fixture at home games for the Canucks, but his political views have also attracted controversy in the past.
In 2012, he sang the national anthem for an anti-abortion caravan as it passed through Vancouver.
