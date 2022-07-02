How B.C. marked Canada Day 2022 — in pictures

British Columbians marked Canada Day this year in various ways, including with a street parade, after pandemic restrictions lifted.

For many newcomers to the province, it was their first ever July 1 here. Others celebrated a country they've called home for decades.

It was the province's first Canada Day in more than two years without major pandemic-related restrictions on large gatherings.

But the national holiday, commemorated every year on July 1, has also been reimagined in recent years to recognize the Indigenous peoples whose land was taken to form the country.

For some, Canada Day means celebrating a country they’ve called home for years. For others, the celebration is brand new. Baneet Braich has more on the B.C. immigrants marking their first Canada Day. <a href="https://t.co/9EIbJpQBc3">pic.twitter.com/9EIbJpQBc3</a> —@cbcnewsbc

The statutory holiday remains for many a painful reminder of the country's colonial history, and its ongoing impacts. Last year, some Canada Day organizers toned down their celebrations — after what are believed to be more than 200 potential unmarked graves were identified at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

To many immigrants and refugees, especially those fleeing war, the country also represents a new home and an opportunity to live in peace.

'A dream of mine for ten years'

One of those is Olga Kravchenko. She came to B.C. from Ukraine two weeks ago with her family of 10, and said she wants to stay here permanently.

Her Canadian sister-in-law Alina Nedbailo, who waited a decade to reunite her family, said in an interview it was "like a dream" to finally have her relatives here, safe.

"It's been a dream of mine for ten years," she said, "but I knew I could not make it happen by myself.

"I'm very grateful to all the people who just united to make this happen."

In a statement Friday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Canada Day is a chance to "reflect" on the country's past and future, and to "build a better Canada that works for everyone," he said.

"At our best, Canada is a place where we take care of our neighbours," Horgan added, "no matter who they are or how much money they have in their pocket."

Alina Nedbailo is pictured with her relative Olga Kravchenko. The pair recently fled Ukraine and arrived in North Vancouver 2 weeks ago. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Alina Nedbailo prepares watermelon with her niece Zlata, 9. The family wants to settle in Canada permanently. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Seniors celebrate Canada Day at PICS Society, a seniors assisted living centre in Surrey. Saroj Sood, who is seen cutting the cake, said she never regretted coming to Canada decades ago. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Some of the seniors at PICS Society have celebrated Canada Day over 50 times. Sood said she got 'whatever she dreamed of' in B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

At Canada Place in downtown Vancouver, the mood was celebratory on a sunny day in B.C.'s biggest city. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Numerous people came down to Canada Place, with street vendors and Maple Leaf merchandise on display. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

July 1, 2022 is the date that marks Canada's 155th anniversary of confederacy. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

It was the first Canada Day without major pandemic-related gathering restrictions in B.C. for over two years. (Ben Nelms/CBC)