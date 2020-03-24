B.C.'s new cabinet will see fresh faces heading major ministries

New faces are set to take the reins of some major B.C. ministries on Thursday, when Premier John Horgan announces the cabinet for his new government.

The premier has an unprecedented number of NDP MLAs to choose from as he decides on a team that will lead the province through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the economic fallout.

The cabinet positions that need filling include seven whose former ministers chose not to run in this year's election — high-profile assignments like finance and challenging portfolios like mental health and addictions.

"There's a certain amount of renewal that is inevitable here," University of B.C. political scientist Gerald Baier told CBC.

The New Democrats are returning to power with 57 seats in the legislature — their largest caucus ever.

Baier said there's an expectation the new cabinet will be gender-balanced, with care taken to make sure different regions have strong representation in government.

"You can demonstrate that it's a government for all British Columbians. I think you will see some nods in that direction, particularly in files that tend to be more of interest to the Interior — so who's on some of the big natural resource files, for example," he said.

Star candidates who returned to provincial politics for this year's election after time in federal politics — people like Murray Rankin and Nathan Cullen — may have hopes of being rewarded with a spot in cabinet as well.

"I'm sure there's an expectation that's not an explicit promise," Baier said.

But at the same time, there's a strong slate of fresher faces who won their first elections in 2017 and now have a term of experience under their belts — people like Bowinn Ma in North Vancouver-Lonsdale.

For Baier, there's at least one sure bet, and that's Adrian Dix staying on as health minister.

"The top performers are going to have to be on those files that are all about COVID response and rebuilding, and I think that's where he's going to put his most trusted people or the people he feels are most capable," Baier said.

The cabinet members will have their official swearing-in Thursday at 2 p.m. PT at the B.C. Legislature.