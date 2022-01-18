Bars, nightclub operators call for clarity, information on provincial health orders in B.C.

Nightclub and bar operators in the province say they are frustrated with the lack of clarity on public health restrictions that were implemented last month and want advance information from the province's health officials so businesses can plan for the future.

The order was set to expire at 12:01 a.m. PT Tuesday, but Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced its extension to Feb.16 at a new conference on Tuesday.

Mo Tarmohamed, the owner of the Rickshaw Theatres, says the lack of information and uncertainty is causing "extraordinary stress" for both him and his staff.

"Before, there had been a lag between the news conference and the written orders," Tarmohamed told CBC's The Early Edition. "I'm used to that. When this came out, it seems like it pre-empted that and ... it's really throwing us for a loop right now."

The previous December 22nd orders had end dates of 12:01 am, Tuesday, January 18. Dr. Henry will be providing an update on the new orders on Tuesday, January 18 – this updated order was made to ensure the order remained in place until Dr. Henry spoke about them on Tuesday. —@adriandix

He said since the orders came into effect on Dec. 22, he's cancelled 15 shows and after the order was extended on Tuesday may have to cancel more.

"My first show is scheduled for Feb. 10 with Don Pemberton," Tarmohamed said. "I can't open, I can't do any shows because I can't serve a full meal."

Dave Kershaw, the owner of the Cabana Lounge, says improved communication and clarity on the public health orders could have prevented him from closing on New Year's Eve.

"Bonnie Henry could have said nightclubs must close unless they can offer full food service and, of course, do it in a safe way by complying with all the COVID-19 restrictions," he said. "If I had known that, I wouldn't have closed down."

Kershaw said getting information as far in advance as possible is crucial for small businesses like his to succeed, especially during the pandemic.

"Uncertainty is just the bane of any small business," he said. "When there's ambiguous orders and we're just kind of guessing what's going to happen, it's really tough to operate your business and plan for the future."