Extreme heat prompts closures, cancellations throughout B.C.

A heat wave sweeping Western Canada has forced some business owners to close their doors out of concern for staff and customers.

Temperature records are being broken throughout the province, with some parts of the province seeing temperatures above 40 C.

Lytton, B.C., broke the record Sunday afternoon for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada with a measurement of 46.1 C.

Overnight lows for most of the province remain in the 20s.

The heat wave is expected to last until Wednesday in the Lower Mainland, but will likely stretch further into the week for other parts of the province.

Butchart Gardens, a popular tourist destination in Victoria, B.C., announced Sunday on social media they would be closing at noon and wouldn't reopen until Wednesday morning.

Due to the extreme heat The Butchart Gardens will be closed from noon on Sunday June 27, 2021 and re-opening at 9am Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Sorry for the inconvenience. <a href="https://t.co/wOwkH64cKd">pic.twitter.com/wOwkH64cKd</a> —@butchartgardens

Some brew pubs and restaurants also announced they will be closed for the rest of the day Sunday, and all day Monday.

Farmers markets in Vancouver's Kitsilano and Mount Pleasant neighbourhoods also closed early Sunday.

Town and Country Vintage Home, a home decor store with two locations in the Lower Mainland, announced its Maple Ridge location would be closed Sunday because it doesn't have air-conditioning. An indoor sport facility in Maple Ridge also cited lack of air conditioning as its reason for closing, saying it plans to reopen Tuesday.

Immunization clinics rescheduled

On Vancouver Island, vaccination appointments scheduled after noon on Sunday and Monday at Eagle Ridge Arena and Archie Browning Sports Centre are being rescheduled

"Despite mitigation measures, the high temperatures of the afternoon and lack of air conditioning are impacting the safety of our patients and staff," Island Health said in a news release.

They said those affected will be contacted by Island Health to have appointments rebooked.

School closures

Schools in Mission will be closed on Monday due to the heat.

"Many of our elementary schools do not have air conditioning that is sufficient to keep classrooms cool in those circumstances," superintendent Angus Wilson said, in regards to forecast temperatures of up to 40 C.

Mission schools will reopen Tuesday for the last day of school.

The Sooke School District is asking parents to keep kids home from school Monday if possible. Buses have also been cancelled for the day.

Port Moody, Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam schools are allowing parents to make the decision to keep kids home, because the district says schools in the area don't have air conditioning, and due to COVID-19 protocols, students and staff are not allowed to use fans.