1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Burnaby shopping centre
Police on scene at Market Crossing after Thursday night gunfire
There's been another shooting in Metro Vancouver, this time at a shopping complex in Burnaby. Police on the scene at Market Crossing tell CBC News one person was killed and two others were injured, including a woman.
Very few details have been released, but Burnaby RCMP and investigators from the gang team were on the scene near the Cactus Club at Byrne Road and Marine Way shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday. They're asking people to avoid the area while they secure the scene.
It's not yet confirmed if the shooting is related to an escalating gang conflict in the Lower Mainland, which has seen at least seven men shot to death and several more injured in the last three weeks.
Some of that gunfire has broken out in some unusually public places.
Last weekend, a man was shot dead at Vancouver International Airport. A B.C. corrections officer was killed in the parking lot outside a mall in Delta on May 1, and another victim was fatally shot in front front of a sportsplex in Langley on a weekday morning.
Manny Mann, head of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., has said some of the violence is related to a gang war that dates back 15 years between the Red Scorpions, Independent Soldiers and Wolf Pack versus the United Nations.
With files from Susana da Silva
