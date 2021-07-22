2 people killed in crash in Burnaby

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday evening.

RCMP say the collision happened at about 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Duthie Avenue and Montecito Drive, but few other details have been released.

"The investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to piece together what occurred," Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news release.

"If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam video of the incident, please come forward and speak to our investigators."

Photos taken at the scene show a pickup truck on its side, smashed into a utility pole, and a golf cart spilled onto the street beside a second truck. Investigators say no one else was injured other than the deceased crash victims.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam video of the area between 5 and 5:30 p.m. is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.