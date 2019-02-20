B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

British Columbia's finance minister is promising to stay the course in her next budget tabled Tuesday afternoon in the legislature, while also monitoring potential storm clouds looming over the economy.

"Certainly, we're seeing some moderation of growth in the economy, which makes it a more challenging year, there's no question about that. But that makes it even more important to stay focused on the areas that are priorities for us," said Carole James.

Balancing the budget means making difficult decisions, James said.

"I don't think any finance minister would say building a budget is easy. There are always more priorities than there are resources for," she said.

The budget will be delivered around 1:30 p.m. PT, and will be streamed live here.

More capital spending?

In November, the B.C. Ministry of Finance stuck to its economic growth forecast of 1.9 per cent for 2020, below private sector estimates that were closer to 2.3 per cent. The second quarter fiscal report showed a revised budget surplus of $148 million, down $126 million from the prediction in the budget last February.

James said the government's approach to its budget has been affected by the amount of money the province has had to put into the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, the Crown auto insurer that has lost $2.5 billion over the past two years.

The minister said she's been frustrated by having to spend money dealing with the ICBC crisis, when those funds could have gone toward programs and services.

However, the province announced in its throne speech that it will be extending its transportation capital plan from three years to five — giving some optimism that projects in the Metro Vancouver region could be given a guarantee of long-term funding.

"TransLink is looking for funding for the next phase of our mayors' vision," said Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese, who is also vice-chair of the Metro Vancouver Mayors' Council.

That plan includes an extension of the Expo Line all the way to the City of Langley, more bus service, and possibly a Millennium Line extension to UBC and a gondola to SFU.

"We're working with the federal government, but hopefully there's something in the budget looking at how the province will complete that."

Froese also said he was hopeful for an update on the proposed widening of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

With files from Justin McElroy