B.C. government to present 2019 budget today

The B.C. government is expected to announce another surplus and a new round of spending committments in its budget this afternoon.

Finance Minister Carole James will deliver her speech around 1:30 p.m. PT, following the traditional lock-up with media and other invited stakeholders.

On Monday, James toured the Royal B.C. Museum and said family issues would make up a large part of the new budget. The minister added that the budget would include funding details on the government's plans to reduce poverty and fight climate change.

James's speech is not expected to be dramatic as her first budget announcement last year, when she revealed the elimination of MSP premiums in favour of a payroll tax, along with additional taxes on properties worth more than $3 million as well as those suspected of being purchased for speculation.

In her November fiscal update, James said B.C. continued to lead the country in economic growth and that the province had a projected surplus of $1.35 billion for the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

During last week's speech from the throne, the government also promised action on ticket scalpers and payday loans in this legislative session.