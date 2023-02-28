B.C. delivers its first budget today under Premier David Eby

B.C. will deliver its fiscal budget for 2023/2024 today, the first one overseen by Premier David Eby.

Over the past four months, Eby, who became premier on Nov. 18, has been on a spending blitz, using much of a $5.7 billion operating surplus announced in November from last year's budget, providing programs for health and affordability as residents are squeezed by rising costs.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy will present Tuesday's budget in Victoria, which will be the B.C. NDP's sixth.

CBC News will livestream Conroy's presentation of the budget from the legislature, which is set to be delivered sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. PT.

CBC Radio One will also broadcast a budget special hosted by Michelle Eliot starting at 1:30 p.m.

In the government's throne speech earlier this month, the NDP government promised "record new investments" in housing and health care.

It's expected the budget will continue to build on investments Eby has been busily making since November. Deficits have not been ruled out as financial forecasters are predicting the province will face an economic slowdown this year and over the next two.

There have been reports that Eby could potentially unveil $1 billion in new spending for mental health and addictions treatment, somewhat similar to a plan B.C. Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon floated earlier this month, which includes free treatment.

Eby has been coy when asked about it but said over the weekend while announcing another affordability credit and $500 million to keep B.C. Ferries fares low that his government's priorities are set, and the budget will reflect them.

"We'll be building affordable housing, expanding access to health care, including mental health care and addiction treatment," he said on the weekend.

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy and school principal Vicki Ives serve up a hot lunch for students at Ruth King Elementary during a photo-op ahead of the budget while in Langford, B.C., on Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

On Monday, Finance Minister Katrine Conroy commented about the budget at a media event at an elementary school where she served meatloaf, salad and desserts to students in grades 1 and 5 as part of a government-funded meal program.

She suggested budget deficits are in the province's future but that her budget will continue to support programs that help families, with a focus on health care, public safety and housing.