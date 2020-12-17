Director of police services for B.C. announces resignation

B.C.'s director of police services is stepping down after less than two years on the job.

Brenda Butterworth-Carr announced her decision in a letter to colleagues on Wednesday, saying she will be leaving her assistant deputy minister position with the provincial government early in the new year.

She called her resignation a "difficult but necessary decision."

Butterworth-Carr wrote that she has opted "to focus on personal matters and spend time with my family." She said plans for a replacement will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Butterworth-Carr has only been in the government position since the spring of 2019, when she left her job as head of the RCMP in British Columbia.

She is from the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Hän Nation in Yukon and was the first Indigenous woman to hold the top RCMP job in B.C.