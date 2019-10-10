Ultimatum over new chief could leave Bowen Island, B.C., with no firefighters

A dispute with potentially serious public safety consequences is brewing on B.C.'s Bowen Island where volunteer firefighters are threatening to resign en masse if their new chief isn't fired.

Letters obtained by CBC News don't make it clear why the firefighters are unhappy with Chief Derek Dickson, but they say they don't believe their concerns can be addressed under Dickson's leadership.

"With great regret, the entire volunteer membership of the department (all 26 volunteer firefighters), will be resigning on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 4 p.m. if Chief Dickson remains as the fire chief at that time," says a letter dated Monday and addressed to the municipality located a short ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay on Vancouver's North Shore.

Mayor Gary Ander replied on Wednesday to make it clear he had no intention of letting Dickson go, saying he was "very concerned and disheartened" by the threat.

"This ultimatum compromises our ability to meet our obligations related to the safety of the community and our obligations to our staff and volunteers," Ander wrote in his response.

He said the municipal is immediately bringing in a neutral facilitator to help build a "more constructive working relationship" within the department He asked each firefighter to reconsider the decision to resign.

Volunteer firefighter Mike Hartwick leaves the Bowen Island Municipal Hall after a meeting with officials on Thursday. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

When CBC visited Bowen Island on Thursday, the firefighters, chief, mayor and chief administrative officer all declined to comment about the standoff.

But Ander's letter says that Dickson was hired in July as the municipality invested more money in its fire department.

"He is exceptionally experienced and skilled and we are grateful to have him in this position and as a new member of our community," Ander wrote.

Firefighters 'taken aback' by training review

The firefighters say they first raised their unspecified concerns about Dickson in August, and then did so again in September, when they decided to end all practise and training sessions with the chief.

At a Sept. 30 meeting, the municipality's council voted to conduct an independent review of the fire department, Ander's letter says. The first phase would examine the training requirements mandated by the province.

The firefighters said they were "taken aback" by that news, writing that "collectively, we represent over 300 years of firefighting experience on Bowen Island." They maintain they have always been committed to training at provincial standards.

Despite the ultimatum, Ander writes in his letter that some volunteers have already said they do not plan to resign.

"Any of you who wish to continue in your role are requested to advise us as soon as possible and to resume your participation in further practise and training sessions in keeping with the schedule prepared by the fire chief," the mayor said.

Ander's letter points out that volunteers will lose payments to their benefit plans if they quit, but "as a gesture of goodwill," the municipality will extend them for three months so they can find alternate coverage.

Read: Oct. 7 letter from firefighters

Read: Oct. 9 response from Bowen Island mayor