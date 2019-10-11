Bowen Island's 26 volunteer firefighters will not be resigning as planned after their unpopular new chief said he would step aside.

The firefighters had threatened to quit at 4 p.m. Thursday unless Chief Derek Dickson was removed from his role with the island municipality located a short ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay on Metro Vancouver's North Shore.

A few dozen people rallied at the Bowen Island municipal hall Thursday as the deadline fell. After a short conversation between a volunteer representative and Mayor Gary Ander, the mayor announced that the mass resignation was postponed.

He said the chief had agreed to step aside while a third-party arbitrator works through the disagreement.

"I think it'll be healthy for everyone involved to see where this process ends up," Ander said.

Mike Hartwick is representing Bowen Island's volunteer firefighters in their dispute with municipal hall. (Rafferty BAker/CBC)

The firefighters say they're relieved they won't have to quit, but they still have no plans to work under Dickson.

"If we find these negotiations are going in a one-way direction, unfortunately we'll be back where we started and there'll be a mass resignations from the department," said Mike Hartwick, who speaks for the volunteers.

'Quite a culture' in the fire hall

The firefighters haven't spoken publicly about why they're unhappy with Dickson's leadership, but they have said they don't believe their concerns can be addressed while he is still in charge.

Dickson started in the new role in July — the first time in about 65 years that the island's municipal government has gone outside the local fire hall to find a new chief, according to the mayor.

Ander told CBC earlier Thursday that there is "quite a culture" inside the fire hall and he'd expected some problems with the transition to a new chief. But he said he had no idea the clash would be so intense.

According to an Oct. 7 letter signed by the firefighters, they first raised their concerns about Dickson in August, and then did so again in September when they decided to end all practice and training sessions with the chief.

Municipal council voted on Sept. 30 to conduct an independent review of the fire department, beginning with the training requirements mandated by the province.

Read: Oct. 7 letter from firefighters

Read: Oct. 9 response from Bowen Island mayor