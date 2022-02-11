Surrey child-care centre says it's been disrupted by border protest

Protesters opposed to COVID-19 health measures have been gathering near the Canada-U.S. border, which has left one business owner concerned.



Signs, flags and loud horns have been a staple at Surrey's Pacific Highway crossing since Saturday.

Protesters have crowded the Pacific Gateway Village, located on 175A Avenue in Surrey, much to the dismay of the operator of a child-care centre located in the complex.

Staff at Creative Kids Learning Centers say operations at the child-care centre have been disrupted.

"We had people trying the doors with the children inside," facility manager April Symons said. "The staff were starting to feel uncomfortable."





"Right at six when we closed we had parents trying to pick up and they were literally blocked in by protesters."



Owner Sandra Christian says she received a threatening email Wednesday night after she raised concerns over the behaviour of some of the protesters.



"It said, 'What kind of idiot builds and runs a daycare on the highway by the border. Quit your whining about things,'" she said.



"I'm all about a peaceful protest, I don't actually care. Do your thing, but please don't infringe on our families, our children and our business. Our staff are feeling threatened and nervous."



RCMP say they have been monitoring the protests, which have been going on since Saturday.



"Initially, we did have complaints from local businesses, just regarding the noise and parking in general," Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

"Over the past few days, the calls and the complaints have decreased and we've had open communication with the protesters as well as local business owners."



Munn said Thursday they've had three calls for service over the past two nights, all of which have been related to bylaw noise complaints.



Protesters Dustin and Krista Cal said they are fighting for freedom, with Dustin saying they don't want to be "second-rate citizens."

"We want to be able to watch our kids play hockey," Krista added. "We want the freedoms to do what we want."