It's Shuswap vs. Sproat in the championship match of the Search for B.C.'s Best Lake

For all the thousands of lakes in British Columbia, the final two selected by tens of thousands of voters as the best in the province are remarkably similar.

They're both lakes that aren't particularly circular, but instead spiral out into four distinct arms.

They're both next to a highway, with the largest nearby community having about 20,000 people — but there are bigger cities less than two hours away.

It means it's easy for people across the region to enjoy the lake every summer for pleasures like a family camping trip or a dip in the water.

At the same time, the winding arms also allow people to get on a boat and find an area that feels cut off from the rest of the world.

People can rent houseboats on either one. They both begin with the letter "S."

But which lake is the best in British Columbia: Shuswap or Sproat?

That's for you to decide.

The case for Shuswap

A lake that defines an entire region of the province, Shuswap Lake has the size and reach advantage over Sproat — both in terms of number of people nearby, and the length that its arms span out into wilderness.

"With a lake the size of Shuswap, we kind of accommodate all," said Roger Parenteau, Shuswap Community Foundation.

"There's secluded beaches, there's big public beaches ... if seeing people is your thing, you can do that, if quiet solitude is your thing, you can find a beach with no one on it. It can be everything to everyone."

Add in the ample hiking trails and thousands of people that come to houseboat on the water every year, and it's easy to see why Shuswap has done so well in the competition.

Nearest community: Salmon Arm/Sicamous/several other smaller towns.

Elevation: 347 metres above sea level.

Maximum depth: 171 metres.

Road to the final four: defeated Lakelse Lake 83-17%, Christina Lake 54-46%, Emerald Lake 60-40% and Kalamalka Lake 52-48%.

The case for Sproat

Of course, Sproat has a similar profile on Vancouver Island, albeit with a focus that skews a bit more towards fishing than houseboating.

But with fewer communities dotting Sproat — and with Highway 4 bringing fewer tourists every year than Shuswap's Highway 1 — there's a little bit more of a quiet, homespun feel. And perhaps due to the wildfires near Cameron Lake shutting out much of the traffic this summer, Port Alberni residents have rallied behind the competition in a way not seen for most other lakes.

"You know most of your neighbours. Growing up, we always had kids from around the lake and our boat and my dad would be teaching them how to wakeboard all day," said Marlena Locke, lead hand for the Sproat Lake Marine Patrol.

"That's just how it is on Sproat Lake. Everyone's looking out for each other."

Nearest community: Port Alberni.

Elevation: 34 metres above sea level.

Maximum depth: 195 metres.

Road to the final four: defeated Thetis Lake 60-40%, Comox 64-36%, Cowichan Lake 55-45% and Garibaldi Lake 57-43%.

Voting will be open on Wednesday until 10 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced on Friday, and we'll be at the best lake to talk about what makes it so special.

Until then, happy voting.

