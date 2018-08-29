Protruding metal prompts B.C. brewer to recall beer cans

A B.C.-based brewer is recalling two types of beer because of a problem with the cans.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the cans have defective seams that may have sharp metal sticking out from the rim.

The affected cans of Bowen Island Brewing beer are Artisan IPA and West Coast Lager, sold in six-packs in Alberta and British Columbia.

The affected Artisan IPA cans have codes starting with L18207, L18187, or L18215 while the affected West Coast Lager cans have codes that begin with L18207.

The beer is produced by Northam Beverages Ltd., which initiated the recall, and the CFIA says anyone with the recalled beer should throw out the cans or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The federal agency says it has not received any reports of injuries linked to these products.

