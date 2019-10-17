B.C. Beer Awards 2019: Here's the full list of winners

The future of B.C. beer appears to be in safe hands after Kwantlen Polytechnic University's brewing program won brewery of the year at the 2019 B.C. Beer Awards on Saturday.

The big award capped a remarkable night for the students and faculty of the brewing and brewery operations program, which won five individual awards for beers made at its teaching brewery in Langley.

Other big winners at the Croatian Cultural Centre in Vancouver included Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks of Richmond, which took best in show for its Pixel Pils, and Dageraad Brewing of Burnaby, which scored seven medals, including a sweep of the strong Belgian ale category.

From left, KPU Brewing program instructors Derek Kindret and John Howe with their B.C. Beer Awards, including brewery of the year. (Jan Zeschky/CBC)

It's the second major award this year for the KPU brewing program, which also won the Grand National Championship at the U.S. Open College Beer Championship in May.

The program, which sells growler fills of its students' beer at the Langley campus on Friday afternoons, offers a two-year brewing diploma and has been in operation since 2015.

Saturday marked the 10th edition of the B.C. Beer Awards, which has seen enormous growth since the first event in 2010.

At the inaugural event, 187 beers were entered by 36 different breweries for judging, according to organizers; this year, 1,185 were entered by 122 breweries.

Comparing the two years also reveals how new, dominant beer styles have emerged, says awards co-founder Chester Carey.

For example, around 260 of the beers entered this year were IPAs, 94 of which were hazy IPAs — a style that didn't even exist in B.C. in 2010.

"In the very first year we had one sour beer entered ... This year we had 138 sour beers entered and there's three whole categories for various types of sour beers," Carey added.

A total of 1,185 entries were judged for the 2019 B.C. Beer Awards. (B.C. Beer Awards)

Here's the full list of winners from Saturday's event, which was hosted by the CBC's Stephen Quinn:

International Lager

1. Vidal, Townsite Brewing

2. Elementary - Lager, Four Winds Brewing Co.

3. Hashtag Basic, Electric Bicycle Brewing

Pale German Beer

1. Köl Story Bro Kölsch, Brewhall Beer Co.

2. Skyline Lager, Bomber Brewing Co.

3. The Adams Family Festbier, Kwantlen Polytechnic University

German Pils

1. Pixel Pils, Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks

2. Simple Things, Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

3. Beldame, Strange Fellows Brewing

Amber European Beer

1. Marzen, R&B Brewing Co

2. Red Pilsner, Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

3. Helles Lager, Trading Post Brewing

Dark & Strong European Beer

1. Hermannator Ice Bock, Vancouver Island Brewing

2. May the Schwarz Be With You, Kwantlen Polytechnic University

3. Dominion Dark Lager, Vancouver Island Brewing

German Wheat Beer

1. Heftechnik, Brassneck Brewery

2. Chefs Hef, R&B Brewing Co

3. 50/50 Hefeweizen, Kwantlen Polytechnic University

UK Pale Ale

1. Papa G's ESB, The Noble Pig Brewhouse

2. Bomber Pale Ale, Bomber Brewing Co.

3. Backroads Brewing Pale Ale, Backroads Brewing Company

UK Brown Ale

1. Wee Angry Scotch Ale, Russell Brewing Company

2. Rail Ale Nut Brown, Howe Sound Brewing

3. Outboard Motor Oatmeal Porter, The 101 Brewhouse + Distillery

UK Stout

1. Sasquatch Stout, Old Yale Brewing

2. Tactical Turtleneck, Another Beer Company Inc.

3. Cold Steeped Irish Stout, The Bakery Brewing

Strong Ale

1. Woolly Bugger, Howe Sound Brewing

2. Melle Meo, Howe Sound Brewing

3. Wayfarer, Strange Fellows Brewing

Fruit Beer

1. Tropical Tart, Steamworks Brewing Co.

2. Corvus Lingonberry Lime Gose, Ravens Brewing Company

3. Moon Dance Mango Wheat, Old Yale Brewing

Specialty Fruit Beer

1. Late Bloomer Strawberry Hibiscus Sour, Twin City Brewing Company

2. Asking For A Friend, Backcountry Brewing

3. De Witte, Dageraad Brewing

Spice Beer

1. Yoga Pants Cucumber Basil Sour, Electric Bicycle Brewing

2. Flex Mex, Twin Sails Brewing

3. Nightwatch, Lighthouse Brewing Co.

Smoke- & Wood-Aged Beer

1. The Great Gratzer, Moody Ales

2. Ignis Lichtenhainer, House of Funk Brewing Company

3. Loral Brett Saison, Île Sauvage Brewing Company

Specialty Wood Aged Beer

1. Punch's Farmhouse Ale, Mayne Island Brewing Company

2. Debauchery Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, House of Funk Brewing Company

3. Scarlet, Steamworks Brewing Co.

European Sour

1. Shiro Shiro, Île Sauvage Brewing Company

2. Troika, Parallel 49 Brewing Co.

3. Little Red One, Strange Fellows Brewing

Specialty Beer

1. Whiskey Sour Ale, Field House Brewing Co.

2. Pilsbo Baggins New Zealand Pilsner, Kwantlen Polytechnic University

3. Gulagubben, Whistle Buoy Brewing Co.

North American Light Beer

1. No Brainer, Brassneck Brewery

2. Red Racer Summer Crush Hopped Lager, Central City Brewers + Distillers

3. Cream Ale, Gladstone Brewing Company

North American Blonde Ale

1. Bastion Blonde Ale, White Sails Brewing

2. Ballpark Blonde, Red Arrow Brewing Company

3. Royal City Ale, Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

North American Pale Ale

1. Hazy Citra Pale Ale, 4 Mile Brewing Co.

2. Palida, Andina Brewing

3. Hazy Pale Ale, Steamworks Brewing Co.

North American Amber & Brown Ale

1. Birra Rossa, Kwantlen Polytechnic University

2. Easy Amber, Nelson Brewing Co

3. Midnight Umber, Red Arrow Brewing Company

North American Porter & Stout

1. Porter, Gladstone Brewing Company

2. Rye Stout, Doan's Craft Beer Company

3. Bomber Russian Imperial Stout, Bomber Brewing Co.

North American IPA

1. Bomber IPA, Bomber Brewing Co.

2. Shipwreck, Lighthouse Brewing Co.

3. Play Dead IPA, Yellow Dog Brewing

Specialty IPA

1. Ferocious Wild IPA, Yellow Dog Brewing

2. Sipasaurus Rex, Backroads Brewing Company

3. Slingshot Session IPA, Fernie Brewing Co.

Hazy IPA

1. Exp.003.Mkvi - Fluffy Cloud IPA, 33 Brewing Experiment

2. Neon Lights Pale Ale, Brewhall Beer Co.

3. Dreamboat Hazy IPA, The Parkside Brewery

Imperial IPA

1. Psychosis 7 DIPA, Whitetooth Brewing Company Ltd.

2. Numbskull, Lighthouse Brewing Co.

3. One Trick Pony, Brassneck Brewery

Belgian Ale

1. Burnabarian, Dageraad Brewing

2. La Tenace Belgian Single, Whitetooth Brewing Company Ltd.

3. Icefields Pale Ale, Whitetooth Brewing Company Ltd.

Honorable Mention: Jongleur Strange, Fellows Brewing

Saison

1. Five, Dageraad Brewing

2. Small Wonder, Brassneck Brewery

3. The Pass (Collab W/ Blindman), Dageraad Brewing

Strong Belgian Ale

1. 10°, Dageraad Brewing

2. Rosetta, Dageraad Brewing

3. Blonde, Dageraad Brewing

Honorable Mention: 33 Acres of Euphoria, 33 Acres Brewing Co.

Wild Ale

1. Strange Resemblance, Strange Fellows Brewing

2. Mixtape Series: Dry Hopped Sour, Boombox Brewing

3. Pinkies Out Tropical Sour, Foamers' Folly Brewing Co.

Specialty Wild Ale

1. Mountain View Black Currant Sour, Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks

2. Noble Blend Mixed Culture Saison, Yellow Dog Brewing

3. Rose Changeling, Brassneck Brewery

Dan Small Homebrew Award

Andrew Swanton - The Answers to Life, The Universe and Everything - Dark Mild

Creative Industry Awards

Best Flight Paddle

Andina Brewing

Best Growler Design

Andina Brewing

Best Merch/Apparel

Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company

Best Tasting Room Design

Electric Bicycle Brewing

Best Tap Handle Design

Boombox Brewing

Best Label Design - Can

Dageraad Brewing - Murder City

Best Label Design - Bottle

Dageraad Brewing - Antwerpen Tripel

Best Packaging Design

Vancouver Island Brewing - Pod Pack

Best Website Design

Brewhall Beer Co.

Best Social Media Presence

Backcountry Brewing

Rookie of the Year

Île Sauvage Brewing Company

People's Choice

Brewhall — Azedo tropical sour

Brewers Challenge

Four Winds — Cherry Operis

Innovator of the Year

Twin Sails Brewing

Legend Awards

John Rowling & Gerry Hieter

Nancy More

Gerry Erith

Best in Show

Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks - Pixel Pils

Brewery of the Year

Kwantlen Polytechnic University