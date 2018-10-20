These are the best beers in British Columbia: The full list of B.C. Beer Awards winners

As municipal candidates across B.C. chewed their nails awaiting the results of the civic elections Saturday, a different group of nominees gathered in Vancouver to see if their hard work had been rewarded.

The ninth B.C. Beer Awards were held at the Croatian Cultural Centre, with local favourite 33 Acres Brewing Company crowned brewery of the year at the climax of a ceremony hosted by the CBC's Lien Yeung.

Port Alberni's Twin City Brewing took home the other big award of the evening, winning best in show for its Late Bloomer, a tart fruit ale.

A group of 54 judges assessed 1,050 entries from 109 breweries across the province for the awards. Ninety awards were handed out across 30 style categories ranging from light lager to wild ales and hazy IPA — the latter category swept by Port Moody's Twin Sails Brewing.

Other significant award winners included Sooke Brewing, which won rookie of the year, and Field House Brewing of Abbotsford, which was named innovator of the year.

Full list of results:

International Lager

1. Langford Lager, Axe & Barrel Brewing Co.

2. Rye Lager, Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

3. Bomber Pilsner, Bomber Brewing

Pale German Beer

1. Klutz, Brassneck Brewery

2. 311 Helles Lager, Coal Harbour Brewing Co.

3. The Highway: Lager, Silver Valley Brewing Co.

German Pils

1. Hüftgold, Four Winds Brewing Co.

2. German Pilsner, Sooke Brewing Co.

3. Post Ride Pilsner, LoveShack Libations

Amber German Beer

1. Steamworks Winter Lager, Steamworks Brewing Co.

2. Vienna Lager, Sooke Brewing Co.

3. Marzen, Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

Dark & Strong European Beer

1. Bear Beach Baltic Porter, Sooke Oceanside Brewery

2. Dissimulator, Twin City Brewing Company

3. Black Lager, Spinnakers Brewpub

German Wheat Beer

1. Sundown Hefeweizen, Sundown Brewing Company Ltd

2. 50/50 Hefe, KPU Brewing | Kwantlen Polytechnic University

3. Wiffen Wizen, Sooke Oceanside Brewery

UK Pale Ale

1. 33 Acres of Nirvana, 33 Acres Brewing Co.

2. Adrift Blonde Ale, Britannia Brewing Co.

3. Baldwin and Cooper, Howe Sound Brewing

UK Brown Ale

1. Renfrew Red Ale, Sooke Oceanside Brewery

2. Humble Hive Brown Ale, East Vancouver Brewing Co.

3. Ashore Porter, Britannia Brewing Co.

UK Stout

1. Oatmeal Stout, Luppolo Brewing Company

2. 52 Foot Stout, Barkerville Brewing Co.

3. Diamond Head, Howe Sound Brewing

Strong Ale

1. Hellroaring Scottish, Fisher Peak Brewing Company

2. Woolly Bugger, Howe Sound Brewing

3. Barleywine, Sooke Brewing Co.

Fruit Beer

1. Emerald Lake Lime Sour, A-FRAME Brewing Company

2. Steamworks Frambozen, Steamworks Brewing Co.

3. Quayside, Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

Specialty Fruit Beer

1. Late Bloomer, Twin City Brewing Company

2. Raspberry Fields, Sundown Brewing Company Ltd

3. Blueberry Blast Kettle Sour, Dead Frog Brewery

Spice Beer

1. Spruce Tip IPA, R&B Brewing

2. 250 London Fog Ale, Faculty Brewing

3. Beet Buck, Mayne Island Brewing Company

Smoke & Wood Aged Beer

1. Clayburn Smoked Scotch Ale, Ravens Brewing

2. Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Con Leche, Twin Sails Brewing

3. Parting Kiss Bourbon Barrel Ale, Twa Dogs Brewery

European Sour

1. Little Red One, Strange Fellows Brewing

2. 323 Sourweisse, Faculty Brewing

3. Sunrise Gose, Coal Harbour Brewing Co.

Specialty Beer

1. Launch Pad Belgian-Inspired Rye Ale, Whitetooth Brewing Company Ltd.

2. Semi-Formal - Brut Pale Ale, Bridge Brewing Company

3. Skittlebrau, Main Street Brewing

North American Light Beer

1. Hooligan, Nelson Brewing Co.

2. Islander Lager, Vancouver Island Brewing

3. Jerkface 9000, Parallel 49 Brewing

North American Blonde Ale

1. East Van Smash For Bash, Bomber Brewing

2. Sundown Blonde, Sundown Brewing Company Ltd

3. Golden Ale, Ravens Brewing

North American Pale Ale

1. Suck It Trebek, Backcountry Brewing

2. Outdoorsy, Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

3. Chase My Tail Pale Ale, Yellow Dog Brewing

North American Amber & Brown Ale

1. Steamworks Heroica Red Ale, Steamworks Brewing Co.

2. Side Project Amber Lager, Category 12 Brewing

3. James Brown Ale, Monkey 9 Brewing Co.

North American Porter & Stout

1. Truth, Dare, Consequence Nordic Imperial Stout, Whitetooth Brewing Company Ltd.

2. Gladstone Brewing Porter, Gladstone Brewing Company

3. 2018 Commander Imperial Stout, Dead Frog Brewery

North American IPA

1. Tail Slap IPA, Three Ranges Brewing Company

2. Jagged Face, Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company

3. West Shore IPA, Axe & Barrel Brewing Co.

Specialty IPA

1. 33 Acres Of Echo, 33 Acres Brewing Co.

2. Obsidian Dagger IPA Noire, Dead Frog Brewery

3. Magical Musicians & Musical Magicians, Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks

Hazy IPA

1. Orange Slices, Twin Sails Brewing

2. Juice Plus, Twin Sails Brewing

3. Single Whammy, Twin Sails Brewing

Imperial IPA

1. Red Racer Imperial IPA, Central City Brewers & Distillers

2. Spaghetti Western-Ish DIPA, Coal Harbour Brewing Co.

3. Just the Hits, Boombox Brewing

Belgian Ale

1. Jongleur, Strange Fellows Brewing

2. Take A Walk Witbier, Yellow Dog Brewing

3. 33 Acres of Sunshine, 33 Acres Brewing Co.

Saison​

1. West Coast Farmhouse Saison, Granville Island Brewing

2. Mistress of My Soul Saison, Twa Dogs Brewery

3. Russell Belgian Saison, Russell Brewing

Strong Belgian Ale

1. Brune, Dageraad Brewing

2. Belgian Blond, Sooke Brewing Co.

3. Antwerpen, Dageraad Brewing

Wild Ale

1. Boomer Wild Ale, Iron Road Brewing

2. New World Sour, Luppolo Brewing Company

3. Multi Malt, Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

Specialty Wild Ale

1. Mistral, Strange Fellows Brewing

2. Vanishing Act, Twin City Brewing Company

3. Late Bloomer, Parallel 49 Brewing

Dan Small Homebrew Award

Jeff Tichbourne, Annie, I'm a Hawk

Rookie of the Year

Sooke Brewing

Best Tap Handle

Luppolo Brewing

Best Can Design

Holotape, Boombox Brewing

Best Packaging Boxes & Carriers

Craft Camper, Old Yale Brewing

Best Bottle Label

A Good Life, Field House Brewing

Best Website

Field House Brewing

Best Social Media

Electric Bicycle Brewing

Best Tasting Room

Sooke Brewing Company

Best Merchandise

Riot Brewing

Best Flight Paddle

The Parkside Brewery

Brewers Challenge

TBA

Best in Show

Late Bloomer, Twin City Brewing Company

CBC People's Choice

TBA

Innovator of the Year

Field House Brewing

Legend Award

Lundy Dale

Brewery of the Year

33 Acres Brewing Company

