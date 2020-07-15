B.C. barbers move to form association, set own industry standards in wake of reopening uncertainty

Hundreds of barbers in B.C. have put their names forward to be part of a planned association that will set industry standards for the profession.

Penticton barber Thomas Hart said barbers weren't consulted and were offered little guidance when the province announced salons and barber shops could reopen in May under the phased restart plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This message came to us only days before the reopening could happen," Hart told CBC's Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

"A lot of us scrambled, we didn't really know what we were sort of preparing for. A lot of us had been closed for eight to 10 weeks at that point, so it was a bit of a concern for a lot of us to return."

The lack of clarity prompted Hart to form the B.C. Barber Coalition. The group's goal is to reach 1,000 members, then form officially under the B.C. Societies Act and set industry standards.

"From that point we will create a board that will be voted on democratically and then an association will be formed," he said.

At the moment, barbers can register with the B.C. Beauty Council, which has created some guidelines and updated them over the past few months.

As well as barbers, the council oversees other businesses and professions such as spas, salons and nail technicians. Hart said those areas of beauty and hygiene are all quite different, so barbers need their own oversight.

"We're looking for a member-based, democratic association run by barbers, for barbers and we currently don't have that," Hart said.

Hart anticipates the official association will be formed in coming days. He hopes to have the association's first general meeting this fall.