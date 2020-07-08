B.C. to announce back-to-school plans today

B.C. is expected to unveil its plans for the upcoming school year today, four months after classes were cancelled prematurely due to COVID-19.

Provincial health and education officials will make the announcement at 12:30 p.m.

Education Minister Rob Fleming has previously said the province is moving forward with an evidence-based and scientific approach, with flexibility to change course in case of a second wave.

"We have to be prepared based on the circumstances of the virus and transmission to be able to nimbly move back," he said.

Fleming has previously hinted that elementary and middle school students could be looking at a full return to classrooms.

Dan Davies, official opposition critic for education, is hoping for more examples of what parents and teachers can expect come September.

"We want nothing more than to have a safe startup and a couple of options of what that looks like to give some clarity to teachers as well as to families out there right now that are in a very, very uncertain time," he said.

Poll shows B.C. parents wary of return to school

A recent poll suggests many parents are on the fence about sending their kids back to school at all.

The poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 40 per cent of B.C. parents would send their kids back to school if there was some kind of classroom instruction at least a few days a week — lower than the national average of 59 per cent.

In B.C., 48 per cent of parents said they were still undecided.

The online poll of more than 1,500 Canadians took place over the past weekend. It cannot be given a margin of error because it is not a random sample.

The poll also found more than 80 per cent of people were in favour of mandatory temperature checks for students and mandatory masks for teachers.

Luis Giraldo is a Vancouver father of an eight-year-old boy.

He's leaning toward keeping his son out of school while his family keeps an eye on what the province decides to do, and to see whether schools will be able to implement safety measures effectively.

"We're preparing for the worst and hoping for the best," Giraldo said.

"We'd rather play safe and stay home."