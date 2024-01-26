B.C. authorities report 4th flu-related death of child under 10

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting another influenza-related death of a child under 10.

In its latest weekly update, the centre says the death was reported during the week of Jan. 14 to 20.

The centre says there have now been four flu-related deaths in children under 10 during the current respiratory illness season.

It says flu-related deaths refer to those where influenza was a contributing factor but not necessarily the primary cause of death.

As of Jan. 13, influenza A has been the most frequently reported type of influenza since the start of this respiratory season, the BCCDC says.

WATCH | Not too late to get the flu shot, says top doctor, as influenza peaks in B.C.: B.C.'s top doctor says influenza peaking in province — and it's not too late to get flu shot Duration 2:22 Dr. Bonnie Henry says influenza A is the most prominent respiratory infection circulating in January.

"In Canada, influenza activity decreased since late December but remains at elevated levels," reads a BCCDC report.

Provincial health authorities have urged residents to get their flu and COVID-19 shots as a range of viral and bacterial infections circulate in the winter months, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The BCCDC report states that RSV levels in wastewater are elevated as of last week, with some signs of stabilization.

The centre also says there are currently 168 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 16 of them in critical care.

"COVID-19 hospital and critical care admissions have fluctuated over the past several weeks, and deaths are relatively stable," reads the BCCDC report.

"SARS-CoV-2 wastewater levels are relatively stable at most sites."

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had previously said that the other three children in B.C. who died due to complications linked to influenza all had secondary bacterial infections and were not vaccinated against the flu.

B.C. health authorities have warned that group A strep was identified in four children who have died since mid-December, and the province is seeing unusually high levels of the disease this winter.