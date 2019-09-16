Beautiful B.C.: Here are the best photos you sent us this week

Each weekend, we showcase some of your best snapshots of British Columbia.

This week's audience gallery includes an aerial view of Haida Gwaii and our first flash of fall, courtesy of a pumpkin patch.

Early morning kayak in the Sechelt Inlet on the Sunshine Coast on Aug. 25, 2019. (Submitted by Jocelyn Hewson) The Bluewater Bridge recreation site outside of Golden, B.C. (Submitted by Ryan Hildebrandt) Sunset at Leighton Lake in Tunkwa Provincial Park on Aug. 17, 2019. (Submitted by Shauna Dias) A black bear emerges from the grass at Minnekhada Park in Coquitlam, B.C. (Submitted by Vince Mai) Morning on a quiet beach at Green Point campground near Tofino, B.C., captured on film. (Submitted by Kevin Green) Fog, clouds and snow-capped mountains from the peak of Whistler Mountain on Aug. 30, 2019. (Submitted by Steven Hong) The Sieffert's Farm Market in Comox, B.C. (Submitted by Doreen Mullins) Haida Gwaii, B.C., as seen from a seaplane in early September 2019. (Submitted by Alora Griffin)

Send us your photos

