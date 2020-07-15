This week, we received more photos from viewers showcasing beauty from all over British Columbia.

This week's audience gallery includes photos of a hummingbird feeding in Porty Moody, a bison and calf in northern B.C., and a clear view of Comet NEOWISE near the Alex Fraser Bridge in Delta.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the warm, sunny weather will continue until Thursday, offering a few opportunities to catch a glimpse of the once-in-a-lifetime comet.

"NEOWISE has been getting higher in the sky as it gets closer to Earth each night so try looking for it just a couple hours after sunset (so closer to 9 pm) toward the northwest," says Wagstaffe.

No need to fret if you can't see it this week. Wagstaffe says the NEOWISE will be closest to Earth on July 22 before it slingshots back into the solar system.

Wagstaffe also says after a bit of rain on Thursday, the weather will clear again and the sunshine will be back for Friday and beyond.

Enjoy the gallery and check back weekly as we will be sharing more photos submitted by CBC listeners.

A hummingbird feeds on flowers in Port Moody, B.C. in June. (Submitted by Shannon Campbell)

A boat sits in Deep Cove, North Vancouver. (Submitted by Redowan Chowdhury)

A dragonfly is perched on a wooden post on a sunny day. (Submitted by Sheryl Smith )

A beautiful sunset at Whytecliff Park in West Vancouver on July 10. (Submitted by Dkenz Yap)

Two people fishing under a rainbow in the rain on Paul Lake just outside of Kamloops, in B.C.'s southern Interior. (Submitted by Sally Zryd)

A bison and calf off Highway 97 near Lower Post, B.C., and the Northwest Territories border. (Submitted by Nilou Moh)

Beautiful scenery from Barnet Park in North Burnaby. (Submitted by Hamid Talebi)

Photo taken at Kye Bay in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island with a young deer walking along the beach. (Submitted by Lorraine Bates)

Send us your photos

The easiest way to reach us is through our new photo email: bcphotos@cbc.ca. This email is a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

When you send your photo, be sure to include: your name, where and when the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We will always give a photo credit. We won't be using heavily edited photos or photo composites.

We plan to share the images on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.

Photos may also be used on television on CBC Vancouver News at 6 with Mike Killeen and Lien Yeung, CBC Vancouver News at 11 with Dan Burritt, and on Our Vancouver.