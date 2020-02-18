B.C. woman allegedly rammed RCMP cruiser, narrowly missed officer

Police in the B.C. Interior say they arrested a woman after she rammed her car into a marked police vehicle when it tried to block her way.

RCMP said in a news release the officer tried to stop the woman in Ashcroft after identifying her vehicle as one allegedly associated with fuel thefts in nearby Logan Lake.

They said the woman repeatedly accelerated and tried to push through the blockade, and almost hit the officer after he exited his vehicle to approach her.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in the release the officer managed to jump on the hood of his cruiser, so he wasn't seriously injured.

The woman then fled toward Clinton and was stopped again by officers who deployed a spike belt.

Diane Priester, 44, of 100 Mile House has been charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, assaulting a police officer with a weapon and other charges.