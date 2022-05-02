B.C. tables data collection law to help track and dismantle systemic racism

The British Columbia government is introducing data collection legislation that it says will start the process of dismantling systemic racism faced by Indigenous and other racialized communities in the province.

The government said information collected under the Anti-Racism Data Act will help identify gaps in programs and services to better meet the needs of Indigenous people, Black people and others who face discrimination in B.C.

"This is indeed a glorious day, a day that we can all celebrate," said June Francis, director of the Institute for Diaspora Research and Engagement and chair of the Hogan's Alley Society.

Systemic racism and colonialism have had long-lasting effects of unfairly holding people back for education, employment, housing, health care and other issues, Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

He said the legislation takes important steps forward because it will use data that reveals barriers for people to then use as evidence to help build more equitable policies.

Francis said the new law gives B.C. a chance to fix it.

"For far too long, communities have not received equitable access treatment and government services, whether it's in housing, employment, education ... social services, economic opportunitie, in the justice system and health care," said Francis, speaking at a news conference on Monday.

"Yet, these inequities were hidden ... because when you said it exists, people would say, 'How do you know that? Where is it? Prove it to me. Are you sure?'

"With this data legislation, we have an opportunity to shine light into dark places — to reveal and make transparent these inequities. Without data, without understanding a problem, you cannot fix it."

The government said more than 90 per cent of racialized people who participated in a community-led survey stated collecting data about ethnicity, gender identity and faith could drive change in B.C. and build trust with government.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, said the collection of data for anti-racism purposes may provide evidence to address supports and services for Indigenous people.