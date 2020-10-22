Anti-gay street preacher charged for allegedly breaking Vancouver man's leg

The Crown has approved a charge of aggravated assault against an anti-LGBT street preacher accused of breaking a man's leg during a confrontation in Vancouver's West End this summer.

Dorre Shepherd Love, 42, and another man were preaching along Davie Street on Aug. 22 when he was confronted by sportscaster Justin Morissette.

Morissette has said he was annoyed at the amplified anti-gay rhetoric coming from the two street preachers, and he yelled and swore at them before snatching away their microphone.

He said one man jumped on his back and another put him in a wrestling lock from behind. Then, according to Morrissette, the second man put one leg behind his and wrenched his body until the bones in his left leg "snapped."

The aggravated assault charge against Love was approved on Thursday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"The VPD thoroughly investigate all allegations of assault and take each one seriously," Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release.

"Investigators have worked hard and we are pleased to see charges have been approved by Crown counsel."

The attack left Morrissette with two broken leg bones and a dislocated knee, but he has said he doesn't regret intervening.

"Like hell if I'm going to let these hate-mongers come in and make my neighbours feel threatened and unsafe," he told CBC this summer.