BC anti-gang squad seizes drugs mixed with fentanyl
British Columbia's anti-gang squad says it has seized about 50 kilograms of illicit drugs after a vehicle fled when police officers tried to stop it in Surrey on Jan. 8.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says when the vehicle was stopped, police seized 38 kilograms of suspected heroin and 10 kilos of imitation prescription painkiller.
Police say both drugs are believed to contain the powerful opioid fentanyl.
The arrest prompted six additional search warrants in the Lower Mainland, which police say resulted in the discovery of about $20,000 in cash and three firearms.
The driver and passenger arrested when the vehicle was stopped have been released without charge while police continue their investigation.
