Skip to Main Content
BC anti-gang squad seizes drugs mixed with fentanyl
British Columbia

BC anti-gang squad seizes drugs mixed with fentanyl

British Columbia's anti-gang squad says it has seized about 50 kilograms of illicit drugs after a vehicle fled when police officers tried to stop it in Surrey on Jan. 8.

Suspected heroin, imitation painkillers mixed with fentanyl discovered by police

The Canadian Press ·
Police seized almost 50 kilograms of drugs, approximately $20,000 cash and three firearms as result of the vehicle stop and search warrants executed in the Lower Mainland. The drugs included suspected imitation Percocet and suspected methamphetamine-both believed to contain fentanyl. (CFSEU-BC)

British Columbia's anti-gang squad says it has seized about 50 kilograms of illicit drugs after a vehicle fled when police officers tried to stop it in Surrey on Jan. 8.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says when the vehicle was stopped, police seized 38 kilograms of suspected heroin and 10 kilos of imitation prescription painkiller.

Police say both drugs are believed to contain the powerful opioid fentanyl.

BC's anti-gang police unit uncovers potentially deadly amounts of fentanyl with other illicit drugs in large bust. (CFSEU-BC)

The arrest prompted six additional search warrants in the Lower Mainland, which police say resulted in the discovery of about $20,000 in cash and three firearms.

The driver and passenger arrested when the vehicle was stopped have been released without charge while police continue their investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.