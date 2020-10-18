'Witness immunity' protects psychologist from lawsuit over his child custody work, court rules

A former Vancouver psychologist whose work as an expert witness in child custody battles has been repeatedly questioned by his professional regulator cannot be sued in relation to that work, a B.C. judge has ruled.

Allan Posthuma, who retired as a psychologist at the end of 2018 in the face of multiple investigations into his work, is protected from lawsuits over the evidence he gave during a parenting dispute because of a concept known as witness immunity, provincial court Judge Wilson Lee wrote in a ruling last week.

It's established case law in Canada that expert witnesses cannot be held civilly liable for their testimony at trial.

"Dr. Posthuma's role was that of a professional witness who was authorized to write the report pursuant to the court order," Lee wrote.

He dismissed all claims of breach of contract and negligence filed by Gurvir Gill, a dad who had hired Posthuma to write a psychological assessment during a dispute with his ex-wife over custody of their children.

"I find that witness immunity applies to protect Dr. Posthuma from any civil action arising from the Supreme Court proceedings involving Mr. Gill," Lee wrote.

The rationale behind witness immunity was laid out in a 2017 decision from the B.C. Court of Appeal, which says the principle is necessary to protect the justice system.

"Witnesses should not be dissuaded from giving evidence or fettered in what they tell a court by the fear that an aggrieved person will sue them. Prosecutorial decisions must be allowed to be made in an atmosphere that is free from the chilling effects of potential civil liability," Justice Harvey Groberman wrote in that judgment.

An allegedly 'flawed and biased report'

Gill is one of several parents who have filed complaints against Posthuma with the College of Psychologists of B.C. about the quality of his assessments during their proceedings in family court.

When Posthuma retired and gave up his registration, the college closed five simultaneous investigations into his work and cancelled a scheduled disciplinary hearing. He has not admitted to any wrongdoing, and there's been no official finding that he breached professional standards.

But complaint investigation reports completed by the college's inquiry committee and obtained by CBC showed numerous allegations about problems with Posthuma's work.

That includes allegations that he made "nonsensical" assumptions about domestic violence, jumped to conclusions without enough evidence, gave opinions on children and parents without speaking to them, used inappropriate testing methods , and allowed an unlicensed colleague to perform an assessment without the family's consent.

A CBC investigation also uncovered a previous disciplinary action that was not made public before Gill and the other affected parents hired Posthuma as an expert witness.

In an amended November 2019 notice of claim filed in provincial court, Gill wrote, "Dr. Posthuma has breached his contract with me and what I paid for, where he was to provide a neutral, factual, unbiased and accurate report. What Dr. Posthuma provided was a flawed and biased report with obvious ethical, factual and procedural errors."

Gill had asked the court to award him $35,000 as reimbursement for the cost of Posthuma's assessment and the cost to hire another psychologist to critique that report, along with special damages.

In his decision to dismiss Gill's claim, Lee also noted that because Gill had paid for Posthuma's assessment in relation to family proceedings in B.C. Supreme Court, a provincial court judge would not have the jurisdiction to order repayment of those fees.

As a result of his findings, Lee ordered Gill to pay Posthuma $50 in filing fees, but declined Posthuma's request for a penalty against Gill for making a claim "with no reasonable basis for success."