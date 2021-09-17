'Our thoughts are with Albertans': B.C. says it can't take patients from Alberta's overwhelmed ICUs

B.C. says it will not be able to take on any of Alberta's extra ICU patients at this time at a time when that province's hospitals are buckling under the weight of current ICU demands.

In a statement, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the ministry had met with its Alberta counterparts Thursday.

"Given the current demands on B.C.'s health-care system, we will not be able to assist with taking patients at this time. However, we have told Alberta that if there are things we can do to support them, we will. And if we can take patients on in the future, we will," Dix said.

"We are in a global pandemic, and our thoughts are with Albertans as they respond to COVID-19 in their province."

Alberta is in the midst of a punishing fourth wave with the highest number of COVID cases in the country.

There are 896 patients in hospital across the province with COVID-19, including 222 in intensive care. Dr. Ilan Schwartz, a physician and assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alberta, told CBC News that "Alberta hospitals really are on the brink of collapse."

In comparison, as of Thursday, B.C. has 291 people in hospital with the disease, 134 of whom are in intensive care.

The effects of Alberta's COVID crisis are being felt in B.C.

Many British Columbians in border towns rely on the Alberta health-care system, says Mike Bernie, MLA for Peace River South.

He noted that for his own hometown, Dawson Creek, the closest major hospital is in Grande Prairie.

"A lot of these border communities rely on Alberta as the closest centre for triaging, acute care or emergency situations. It's faster and easier to go to Alberta," Bernier said.

He said B.C. is in a tough position when it comes to helping its eastern neighbour.

"As Canadians, we want to help each other, so if there is opportunity in communities to help our neighbouring province, we will all want to do that. But we also have to get our numbers down in British Columbia if we want to be able to help other provinces."

A warning to B.C.

Caroline Colijn, a COVID-19 modeller and mathematics professor at Simon Fraser University, says while Alberta is in a tough situation, B.C. isn't too far behind.

"We're on that knife edge where if we [were to take on patients] in an area that then saw an increase in COVID transmission, that would place a burden on that region's ICU and capacity for providing care," Colijn said. "[Our ICUs] are not relaxed or well under-capacity here from what I understand."

Dr. Don Wilson, who has worked in Alberta and currently works in B.C., says he is concerned for his colleagues.

"I'm very concerned for my colleagues as well as the population of Alberta for the way COVID has been handled and the crisis that they're facing at the moment," he said.

Wilson said that Alberta's late adoption of measures, like its proof of vaccination program and masking measures serve as a reminder for British Columbia to stay vigilant.

"That's the warning for British Columbia. To be proactive and not as reactive for Alberta."