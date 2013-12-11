B.C. government adds $9.6M to Surrey school expansion
Premier, education minister announce additional funds for Sullivan Elementary
The provincial government has announced $9.6 million in additional funding for the long-awaited expansion of a Surrey, B.C., elementary school.
Premier John Horgan and Education Minister Rob Fleming made the announcement Thursday at Sullivan Elementary in the southeast of the city.
The funds are in addition to a $1.5 million contribution from the Surrey School District and $3.9 million that was pledged by the previous Liberal government in 2016 but not spent because construction did not begin.
Horgan says work on the entire $15 million addition is now underway and is expected to be completed by September 2020.
The expansion will include a larger gym and library, as well as eight more classrooms to replace existing portables.
Horgan says his government has committed $1 billion to education since being sworn in and has made education a cornerstone.
"Right here in Surrey, $220 million has already been invested in schools," he told an audience of educators, parents and students, adding the government's plan is to spend $2.7 billion on education infrastructure.
The funds are for seismic upgrades, the purchase of land for more schools and additions such as the one at Sullivan Heights, he says.
"This 200-seat addition will move kids out of portables and into classrooms and provide a better environment to give them the learning opportunities they need to succeed."
