B.C. teachers say province's back-to-school ad paints unrealistic picture

A new ad by B.C.'s Ministry of Education paints a picture of what the return to school will look like in September, but critics are calling foul, saying it presents an unrealistic classroom.

The video shows Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry standing in front of six physically distanced students as she discusses some of the changes for the upcoming year.

But when Burnaby teacher Jennifer Heighton saw the video she couldn't help but see what she believed were double standards.

"They are misleading the public," said Heighton, who has been a teacher for more than 20 years.

In-class learning for our kids is more important than ever. That’s why we have new guidelines in place to keep everyone safe. For more information on how school will look this year visit: <a href="https://t.co/ZL1SfULkAk">https://t.co/ZL1SfULkAk</a> <a href="https://t.co/z0b9J2ZO7r">pic.twitter.com/z0b9J2ZO7r</a> —@BCGovNews

She says the ad is riddled with inconsistencies.

Beginning in September, she expects to be teaching around 27 students in her classroom, a far cry from the half dozen featured in the ad.

The video also shows a sink in the classroom for hand washing and individual desks for each student. But the reality, Heighton says, is the presence of sinks and separate desks vary by district, school, and even classroom.

"Why is the government spending money on expensive TV ads, when they should be spending that money to reduce class sizes so we can spread the desks apart just like the ad is showing?" asked Heighton.

Teri Mooring, president of the B.C. Teachers' Federation, says she understands why teachers are angered by the ad.

"That's not the reality that a lot of teachers and families are going to be entering into ... in the coming weeks," said Mooring, noting there are classrooms in B.C. public schools without windows, windows that open, sinks, or running water.

British Columbia Teachers' Federation president Teri Mooring says the ad shows what teachers have been pushing for: smaller class sizes. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Mooring said it's frustrating to see an ad with a reduced class size when it's the exact thing many teachers have been fighting for in the province's back-to-school plan.

Along with smaller classes, Mooring says the BCTF wants the Ministry of Education to implement a remote learning component so children can continue with their studies from home while reserving a spot at their school.

She believes both of these requests are achievable given that B.C. is set to receive up to $242 million in federal funding to safely open schools.

Many critics have also been sharing their frustrations with the ad online.

How much did this ad cost??????<br>Spend the 💰💰💰on keeping our kids safe, not on propaganda.<br>Sincerely, <br>A B.C. NDP voter. —@tara_bert

I’ve had a lot of respect for Dr Henry, but this is out of touch. No classroom looks like this. Try it again with 30 kids and that’s why students, parents, teachers and support staff are concerned. —@AlySkinner

The Ministry of Education said in a statement the ads are intended to show that the ministry is working closely with public health officials, including the provincial health officer, for a safe return to school.

"Each school will operate under strict health and safety measures with well-stocked supplies to support regular hand washing hygiene and frequent cleaning of classrooms and high-touch surfaces, along with daily monitoring of personal health before the school day begins, and providing non-medical masks for students and staff."