Police searching for suspect after drive-by shooting at Abbotsford home
No one was injured in what investigators believe was a targeted attack

The Canadian Press ·
No one was injured in a suspected targeted shooting in Abbotsford on Monday afternoon. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Police are investigating a shooting in British Columbia's Lower Mainland that they believe was targeted.

Abbotsford police spokesperson Sgt. Judy Bird said they responded to a call at 1:21 p.m. on Monday from a 19-year-old victim.

The victim told officers that a person in a white SUV fired a gun toward him and hit a vehicle in the driveway when he was walking to the door of his home on Heritage Drive, according to Bird.

No one was injured and the SUV fled the area, Bird said.

She said investigators are in the preliminary stages of their work and don't know the motive at this time.

Police are canvassing the area for video and witnesses.

